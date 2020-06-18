The University of Florida will no longer allow its "Gator Bait" cheer at sporting events because of "historic racist imagery associated with the phrase," school president Kent Fuchs announced Thursday.

As part of a university-wide review to help the school take steps against racism, Fuchs highlighted the cheer as action that will be taken immediately.

The University of Florida won't allow its "Gator Bait" cheer anymore, due to the racist history of the phrase. Mary Holt/Icon Sportswire

"While I know of no evidence of racism associated with our 'Gator Bait' cheer at UF sporting events, there is horrific historic racist imagery associated with the phrase," Fuchs said. "Accordingly, University Athletics and the Gator Band will discontinue the use of the cheer."

When the band strikes up the familiar tune at sporting events, fans respond with a chomping motion with their arms and shout "Gator Bait!"

African American babies were used as alligator bait, according to the Jim Crow Museum of Racist Memorabilia at Ferris State University, citing newspaper articles and imagery from the late 1800s and early 20th century. The term "alligator bait" was also used as a racial slur against African Americans.