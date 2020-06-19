SEC commissioner Greg Sankey threatened to not host any future conference championship events in Mississippi until the state changes its flag.

Mississippi is the only state that still has the Confederate symbol -- a blue cross with the 13 stars -- on its flag.

"It is past time for change to be made to the flag of the State of Mississippi," Sankey said in a statement. "Our students deserve an opportunity to learn and compete in environments that are inclusive and welcoming to all.

"In the event there is no change, there will be consideration of precluding Southeastern Conference championship events from being conducted in the State of Mississippi until the flag is changed."

The SEC last ran a championship event in Mississippi in May 2016, when Mississippi State hosted the softball tournament in Starkville. The NCAA already banned any of its predetermined postseason events from being held in Mississippi because of the flag.

In 2001, Mississippians voted in a referendum to keep the current flag. But this week, in the wake of nationwide protests against racism, Mississippi legislators again proposed a bill that would remove the Confederate symbol from the flag.

Mississippi State University president Mark Keenum issued a statement shortly after Sankey's comments on Thursday, saying he understood the commissioner's position.

"Clearly, the current national climate is such that this debate may produce unintended consequences for our student athletes here at Mississippi State University and those at the University of Mississippi," Keenum said in the statement. "In addition, there may be similar unintended consequences for academic pursuits at our all our state's public universities and negative economic impacts on the state's communities as well.

"Since 2015, our Student Association, Robert Holland Faculty Senate and university administration have been firmly on record in support of changing the state flag. I have reiterated that view to our state's leaders on multiple occasions, including during face-to-face discussions in recent days and hours. On June 12, I wrote to the governor, lieutenant governor and speaker of the Mississippi House reaffirming that support. The letter said, in part, that our flag should be unifying, not a symbol that divides us. I emphasized that it is time for a renewed, respectful debate on this issue."