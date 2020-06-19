The Nebraska athletic department is reducing its 2021 budget 10% because of projected revenue shortfalls tied to the coronavirus pandemic

Nebraska's budget was $140 million last year, meaning it is looking to save about $14 million this year, the school said.

Athletic director Bill Moos said 10 percent of administrative positions across the department will be eliminated, and teams will schedule more regional nonconference games to reduce travel costs. There will be no merit raises or increases in sports programs' budgets.

Staff travel will be restricted, except for recruiting, and summer programming for athletes will be limited in 2021.

"While many of these necessary changes are difficult, especially those impacting our employees, we hope that they will be the only ones necessary in the months ahead," Moos said. "I am confident that we will weather the storm."

Football coach Scott Frost ($5 million guaranteed annual salary) and men's basketball coach Fred Hoiberg ($3 million) announced Thursday they would donate portions of their salaries to the department's general operating fund.