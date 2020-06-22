Patriot League restricts travel in short season

The Patriot League announced Monday new guidelines for the return of sports in the fall, including restrictions on air travel.

In its statement, the seven-member FCS league said: Student-athletes would return to campus at the same time as the student body; the conference schedule will begin at the end of September and finish before Thanksgiving; and no Patriot League teams would fly to games, and with rare exceptions, regular-season overnight travel will be prohibited.

Several Patriot League teams have games against FBS competition that would most likely have to be rescheduled or canceled. That includes Colgate at Western Michigan on Sept. 4, Fordham at Hawaii on Sept. 12, and Georgetown at San Diego on Nov. 21.

The Patriot League said athletic directors will develop schedules to meet the criteria and announced at a later date.