Boise State has closed campus facilities, including those for athletics, for the remainder of the week amid an increase in "community-based" coronavirus cases, the school said Monday.

In a school news release, Boise State said eight positive or presumed positive coronavirus cases were discovered across campus.

"I'm very appreciative of the way our department has stepped up to provide the safest environment within our facilities for our entire staff and student-athletes," Boise State athletic director Curt Apsey said in a statement on social media.

The closure includes the stoppage of the Broncos' voluntary football workouts.

"This is difficult," Apsey said, "but our overall goal remains the same -- keeping our community, campus, student-athletes and staff safe through these challenging times."

The facilities will be closed through Sunday.