Maine's Bowdoin College and UMass Boston are canceling their fall sports schedules due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Bowdoin president Clayton Rose cited limitations on campus attendance in an announcement detailing the school's plans for the fall semester. UMass Boston interim chancellor Katherine Newman said in a memo that the school will focus on remote instruction in the fall with no on-ground student activities.

Both schools compete in Division III. Bowdoin has 31 varsity teams. UMass Boston has 18.

Rose said there may be an opportunity for the winter, spring and possibly fall athletes to participate and compete in some form after Jan. 1. But there will be no elimination of programs or furloughs or cuts to athletic administration, staff or coaches.

Newman said she is hopeful conditions will improve enough by October that the school will be able to open some on-campus programs.