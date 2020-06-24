The University of Northern Colorado will discontinue the men's and women's tennis programs as part of a cost-saving effort caused by budget shortfalls created by the coronavirus pandemic.

The school, located in Greeley, Colorado, will now sponsor 17 intercollegiate athletic programs, including nine women's sports.

Northern Colorado said it will honor the scholarships of the affected student-athletes who continue their education at the school. In accordance with NCAA transfer rules, the student-athletes are immediately eligible to compete for another school, and Northern Colorado said it will support them during the transfer process.

"This is one of the most excruciating decisions you can be involved in as an athletics director," Northern Colorado athletic director Darren Dunn said. "There is no right time or easy way to come to this conclusion. ... Unfortunately, due to facility and budget limitations, we cannot provide a championship experience for our tennis student-athletes."

The university said it projects more than $500,000 in savings with its athletics cost-saving measures.