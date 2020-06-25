        <
        >

          Memphis -- 3 student-athletes, 1 staff member test positive for COVID-19

          3:47 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          The University of Memphis says three student-athletes and one staff member in the athletic department have tested positive for COVID-19.

          All four have been isolated and the medical staff is tracing their contacts. Memphis is neither releasing the names nor identifying the sport or sports involved, citing privacy concerns.

          The university shared video Wednesday on Twitter of members of the men's basketball team returning to campus. Their first stop was the Penny Hardaway Hall of Fame for virus testing.