Boise State is cutting its baseball and women's swimming and diving programs in a cost-saving measure, athletic director Curt Apsey announced Thursday.

The school said cutting the teams is part of a $3 million reduction to the athletic department budget.

The cut to baseball comes after the program was recently reinstated. The school announced in 2017 that baseball was being added after it had been discontinued following the 1980 season. The 2020 season was Boise State's return, but the Broncos played only 14 games before the season was canceled.

"This is one of the hardest decisions athletic departments have to make, but it comes at a time when we are facing the most serious financial challenge we have ever seen," Apsey said in a statement. "Times like these are difficult for many people and we appreciate everyone who has supported these programs over the years, including our coaches, current and former student-athletes, donors and fans. We take all these measures seriously, knowing that the long-term stability of our department must remain a high priority."

The school said it will honor scholarships for student-athletes in the cut sports and will support any players looking to transfer.