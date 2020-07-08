The University of Houston athletics department announced several budget cuts on Tuesday due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The school will cut 18 administrative and support-staff positions in the department by the beginning of the 2021 fiscal year, which starts Sept. 1. Houston will cut its operating budget for the upcoming fiscal year by 7.5% and its administrative budget in the same time frame by 10%.

The school is not cutting any sports, but each of its 17 sports will have their budgets cut by 5% in the new fiscal year.

Houston is also working on a more regional nonconference travel schedule for its sports to limit travel costs, and staff travel, excluding for recruiting, will be reduced.