          Wisconsin reports 7 athletes have tested positive for coronavirus

          6:19 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          Wisconsin says seven of its athletes have tested positive for the new coronavirus since the school started testing them a month ago.

          School officials previously had said two tested positive out of the 117 athletes who were part of the initial group of tests. The school now has conducted 428 total tests.

          Wisconsin isolates individuals who test positive, and the athletic department's infection response team monitors their recoveries.

          School officials aren't specifying which sports are affected by the positive tests.