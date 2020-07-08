Ohio State has paused all voluntary workouts on campus following the results of its most recent COVID-19 testing of student-athletes, the school announced on Wednesday, but it didn't release the number of positive tests, citing a concern it could "lead to the identification of specific individuals and compromise their medical privacy."

The scope extends beyond football, as seven teams were impacted by the pause: men's and women's basketball, field hockey, football, men's and women's soccer and women's volleyball.

The athletes who did test positive have to self-isolate for at least 14 days, and will receive daily check-ups from the athletic department's medical staff. Students-athletes who live alone will isolate in their residence, the school said, and if they have roommates, they will self-isolate in a designated room on campus.

"The health and safety of our student-athletes is always our top priority," the statement read. Athletic director Gene Smith declined further comment.

The news came just hours after North Carolina's football program also shut down voluntary activities after the county's health department identified the campus as a "cluster" for the coronavirus. The school announced Wednesday that 37 people within Tar Heels athletics -- coaches, staff and student-athletes -- tested positive for the virus.

Last month, Kansas State was also forced to pause all voluntary workouts for football student-athletes for 14 days after 14 student-athletes tested positive.

Still, the NCAA-approved transition from voluntary to mandatory workouts is already here, as schools that open the season on Aug. 29 could begin required workouts Monday. For teams that begin the season Labor Day weekend, required workouts will begin July 13, followed by an enhanced training schedule that begins July 24 and a normal, four-week preseason camp starting Aug. 7.