Paul Finebaum doesn't see how the college football season could begin on time but explains why playing in the spring is "beyond the last resort" for Power 5 conferences. (1:37)

The ACC will delay the start of competition for all fall sports until at least Sept. 1, the league announced Thursday. The move, which follows a similar decision by the Patriot League, will affect several sports, including soccer and field hockey, but not football.

The decision was unanimously approved by the ACC board of directors.

The league said that affected games might be rescheduled and that there's an understanding that cancellation of nonconference games will not result in financial penalties.

The ACC's decision to delay the start of the fall season is the first by a Power 5 conference. The Patriot League has pushed its start back until Sept. 4, and the Ivy League announced the cancellation of all fall sports earlier this week.

The ACC's football schedule is set to begin on Sept. 2 when NC State visits Louisville.

Earlier this week, the University of North Carolina paused its voluntary athletics workouts after a breakout of COVID-19 within its programs, including a football shutdown that will last at least one week. Louisville's basketball program announced similar plans. Clemson football also has been significantly affected by the virus, with 47 members of the athletics department -- staff and players -- testing positive since returning to campus, including 37 on the football team.