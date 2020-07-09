Dartmouth is eliminating five varsity sports teams and several staff positions.

The Ivy League school announced Thursday that men's and women's swimming and diving, men's and women's golf and men's lightweight rowing have been cut, effective immediately.

That drops to 30 the number of varsity teams and will reduce the number of recruited athletes in incoming classes by 10%. A total of about 110 student-athletes are affected. Jobs for 15 staff, including eight coaching positions, also will end.

The change in the number of teams does not alter the college's compliance with federal Title IX regulations, which require equal opportunities for women and men in varsity athletics, Dartmouth president Philip J. Hanlon said in an email to faculty, students, staff and undergraduate families.

The school will continue its men's heavyweight rowing and women's rowing programs.

Dartmouth also is permanently closing its Hanover Country Club, which has deficits expected to swell to $1 million a year.

The cuts are projected to save more than $2 million as the school addresses a projected $150 million deficit caused by the coronavirus 19 pandemic.