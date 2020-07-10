ACC revenue down slightly in 2018-19 fiscal year

The ACC generated more than $455 million for the 2018-19 fiscal year -- down about $9 million from the previous season, according to tax records filed by the conference.

The 2% decline in total revenue was due largely to the Orange Bowl serving as a playoff host in December 2018, costing the league a second entry into the New Year's Six bowls.

Each member institution, except Notre Dame, received at least $27 million, with an average of about $29 million per school. Notre Dame, which does not participate as a full member for football, received $7 million from the league.

The ACC's member payout averages about $15 million per team less than the SEC and about $3 million less than the Pac-12, which released its financial details on Friday as well. The ACC estimates it ranks third among Power 5 leagues in total revenue distribution, however, ahead of both the Pac-12 and Big 12, which consist of fewer teams.

According to the league's tax documents, it received about $288 million from television revenue, $88 million from bowl appearances, $60 million in NCAA payouts and $15 million from conference championships.

The 2018-19 fiscal year distributions represent the final season prior to the launch of the league's linear network, which began broadcast in August 2019.