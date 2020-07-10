Florida State football coach Mike Norvell, men's basketball coach Leonard Hamilton and women's basketball coach Sue Semrau will take a 10% pay cut as part of wide-ranging reductions announced Friday.

In a letter sent to athletic department staff, athletic director David Coburn said the overall operating budget would be cut by 20%, 25 full-time positions would be eliminated and staff salary reductions would be made across the board. Coburn also is taking a 10% pay cut. Furloughs also remain a strong possibility.

Coburn said the coronavirus pandemic is primarily responsible for its projected financial issues, but he also cited declines in football season ticket sales and annual donations to its booster club, along with expenses related to hiring a new football staff. Florida State reportedly owes former coach Willie Taggart roughly $14 million in buyout money after firing the coach last November less than two years into his contract.

Coburn also noted the steep cuts were made based on projections about the fall, saying, "The probability that the upcoming athletic seasons will be affected in some way by the pandemic exists. While we have been able to withstand most of the economic impact from the lost revenue this spring, the anticipated drop in revenue this fall will be damaging."