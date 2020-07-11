Texas reliever Kamron Fields announced he will be transferring to Texas Southern in Houston, saying he is "excited to continue my journey at a historically black university."

"When I came to campus, my only real goals were to get my degree and put myself in a position to succeed in professional baseball," Fields tweeted. "With racism, injustice, and inequality continuing to plague our society, I have found a new purpose. It's time for me to stand for my beliefs and represent something bigger than myself."

"If you don't stand for something, you'll fall for anything."



Excited to continue my journey at a historically black university. #TigerNation pic.twitter.com/nI102vN9iY — Kamron Fields ❽ (@KamFields_) July 11, 2020

Fields, who graduated this spring with a degree in corporate communications and entered the transfer portal in June, said he will pursue his master's degree at TSU while playing baseball.

He will have one year of eligibility remaining. He made just four appearances this year in the shortened season, pitching a scoreless inning against Cal State Fullerton in his final appearance.

In the previous two seasons, he made 35 appearances and was used at times as the Longhorns' closer, but struggled with control issues, throwing 18 wild pitches in 55 career innings. In his career at Texas, he was 2-2 with a 3.27 ERA and three saves in 39 appearances.