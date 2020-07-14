Ohio State athletes resume after virus stoppage

Less than a week after pausing voluntary workouts because of an undisclosed number of positive coronavirus tests, Ohio State student-athletes have resumed their training, the school announced Tuesday.

The decision to return was based on the advice of medical professionals, along with Monday's tests results of all student-athletes who are currently participating in voluntary training. Seven sports -- men's and women's basketball, field hockey, football, men's and women's soccer, and women's volleyball -- began voluntary workouts last month, and test results from July 7 brought the workouts to a halt on July 8.

"Our Buckeyes are excited to be headed into a new school year and were disappointed last week when we had to temporarily suspend training," Ohio State athletics director Gene Smith said in a prepared statement. "These young people come from across the nation and the world to be part of our Ohio State family, and we do everything we can to create a safe, healthy environment so that they have a chance to study and compete. Our medical team will continue to evaluate, and we will share decisions as we move forward."

Smith said the athletes will be tested routinely moving forward and training decisions will continue to be reevaluated by medical staff to protect the health and safety of students. A strict set of protocols are in place requiring physical distancing, masks, hygiene and cleaning procedures.

Ohio State has not released specific information about test results, citing a concern that it could "lead to the identification of specific individuals and compromise their medical privacy."