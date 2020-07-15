Wisconsin uniforms to feature black 'W' on crest

The Wisconsin Badgers are changing the university crest on their athletic uniforms to feature a black "W" in an effort to support Blacks and other under-represented communities, the school announced Wednesday.

Athletes at the school had pushed for the change of the university's crest, which previously featured a white "W" on all Wisconsin uniforms.

In a letter earlier this month to chancellor Rebecca Blank, athletic director Barry Alvarez and chief diversity officer Patrick Sims, a group of current and former Wisconsin athletes wrote that the crest change would be "the first step of action to show solidarity with the Black and [persons of color] communities who take pride in being a Wisconsin Badger."

Wisconsin athletics officials also worked with athletes to include a black Motion W that will appear on some athletics apparel.

"I have previously stated my commitment to taking meaningful steps involving issues of diversity and inclusion in our athletic department," Alvarez said in a prepared statement. "There is plenty of work to do, but I am pleased we will be able to show our support in a way that is important to our student-athletes."