The Big East has decided to cancel its non-conference schedules for fall sports, a source confirmed to ESPN.

The decision would apply to men's and women's cross country, field hockey, men's and women's soccer and volleyball. There is no timetable for a decision on basketball scheduling.

Yahoo Sports first reported the news. An official announcement is expected later Thursday morning.

The moves come in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, sparking scheduling changes across the country in all divisions. On the Power 5 level, The Pac-12 and Big Ten have canceled non-conference games for fall sports as well, including football. The ACC and SEC have both announced they are delaying the start of the fall season for all sports except football through at least Sept. 1.