The NCAA Sport Science Institute on Thursday released extended guidelines to help schools continue to try to navigate a return to fall sports in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, including testing and results within 72 hours of competition in "high contact risk sports," but NCAA president Mark Emmert conceded the virus is trending in the wrong direction.

"When we made the extremely difficult decision to cancel last spring's championships, it was because there was simply no way to conduct them safely," Emmert said in a prepared statement. "This document lays out the advice of health care professionals as to how to resume college sports if we can achieve an environment where COVID-19 rates are manageable. Today, sadly, the data point in the wrong direction. If there is to be college sports in the fall, we need to get a much better handle on the pandemic."

The NCAA's guidelines released Thursday also included testing strategies for all athletics activities, including preseason, regular season and postseason, along with daily self-health checks, the use of face coverings and social distancing during training, competition and outside of athletics.

"Any recommendation on a pathway toward a safe return to sport will depend on the national trajectory of COVID-19 spread," said Brian Hainline, NCAA chief medical officer. "The idea of sport resocialization is predicated on a scenario of reduced or flattened infection rates."

According to the release, the recommendations were developed in collaboration with the NCAA COVID-19 Advisory Panel, American Medical Society for Sports Medicine (AMSSM) COVID-19 Working Group, Autonomy-5 Medical Advisory Group, National Medical Association, and NCAA Committee on Competitive Safeguards and Medical Aspects of Sports Prevention and Performance Subcommittee. The guidance also takes into consideration recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

While the NCAA continues to update its guidelines and practices that schools should consider, individual campuses are still charged with developing and executing their own plans as staff and student-athletes return to workouts.

The Big 12 schools plan to implement the 72-hour testing, which a conference spokesperson said aligns with the guidance from its league medical advisors, and is among the recommendations that have already been made by the Big 12 athletic directors' football working group.