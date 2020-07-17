The Atlantic 10 Conference is postponing its entire fall sports schedule because of the coronavirus pandemic, the league announced Friday.

Men's and women's soccer, field hockey, men's and women's cross country, and volleyball are impacted, while fall schedules for men's golf, men's and women's tennis, men's and women's swimming and diving, and women's rowing will also be postponed.

In addition, nontraditional competition seasons for baseball, softball and women's lacrosse are postponed as well.

The conference and its leaders have agreed to a "look-in window" in mid-September, which would allow for a potentially shortened, conference-only schedule if coronavirus risks have been reduced substantially. If those risk levels don't improve, then all fall sports would shift to spring 2021.

Schedules for winter sports, other than swimming and diving fall contests, remain unchanged. League leaders agreed it was too early to make decisions about what to do about the basketball season, which begins in November.

The A-10's move is the latest scheduling change as conferences across the country in all divisions respond to the pandemic. The Ivy League and the Patriot League have announced that sports will not be played in the fall.

On the Power 5 level, the Pac-12 and Big Ten have canceled nonconference games for fall sports, including football. The ACC and SEC have both announced they are delaying the start of the fall season for all sports except football through at least Sept. 1.