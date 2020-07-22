The American Athletic Conference will delay the start of fall Olympic sports until at least Sept. 1, the league announced Wednesday.

In making its decision, the league said the delay gives schools extra time to implement safety protocols surrounding the coronavirus.

The delay includes exhibition and nonconference competition in men's and women's cross country, men's and women's soccer and volleyball. Decisions on whether to reschedule nonconference games will be up to each school.

The ACC and SEC also have announced they are delaying the start of the fall season for all sports except football through at least Sept. 1. The Pac-12 and Big Ten have canceled nonconference games for fall sports, including football. The Atlantic 10 is postponing its entire fall sports schedule indefinitely.