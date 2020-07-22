The Ohio Valley Conference has postponed the start of competition for fall Olympic sports until Sept. 17, and the league also plans to compete in conference only for women's soccer and volleyball.

That does not include a decision yet on OVC football due to what the league calls "existing contractual matters."

The OVC Board of Presidents announced the decision Wednesday. This delays the fall schedule for men's and women's cross country, men's and women's golf and men's and women's tennis.

The delay also applies to the non-traditional seasons for baseball and softball. The board will be monitoring the coronavirus pandemic to make sure the OVC's plans are supported by current medical evidence and guidance.