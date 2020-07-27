The NCAA Division I Coordination Committee granted a blanket waiver that allows all fall sports except football the ability to play 50 percent fewer games to meet minimum requirements.

The waiver applies to men's and women's cross country, men's and women's soccer, field hockey, men's water polo and women's volleyball.

Conferences across the country have either pushed back the start dates for fall schedules or moved fall sports to the spring as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement Monday, the NCAA said the change allows teams that play in the fall to avoid rescheduling nonconference games already canceled.

The Division I Competition Oversight Committee recommended the waiver, and also approved modifications to selection requirements for NCAA fall championships. Teams will not be required to have at least a .500 record to earn an at-large selection.

The NCAA board of governors has yet to decide whether to cancel the fall sports championships and will continue discussions into August.