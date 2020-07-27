Tom VanHaaren explains why the entire Michigan State football roster is heading into self-isolation for 14 days. (0:57)

Michigan State says 16 athletes and four staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 in the school's latest round of testing.

The latest totals include two staff members and one athlete whose positive tests Michigan State announced last week. Michigan State on Friday announced the entire football program had entered a 14-day quarantine, which began Wednesday, because of the recent positive tests.

The school tested 122 athletes last week, as well as several staff members at both on and off-campus locations. Michigan State football players will undergo surveillance testing before being allowed to resume workouts, and the team will not return to activities until Aug. 4 at the earliest.

Athletic department policy requires any athlete to quarantine who has been in close contact with someone who tests positive for COVID-19. Athletes who test positive must receive two negative COVID-19 tests to be cleared for a return to workouts.