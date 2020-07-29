The University of Michigan announced it was pausing summer voluntary workouts for field hockey, volleyball, swimming and diving, and ice hockey on Tuesday.

The sports were paused due to a combination of COVID-19 test results and contact tracing protocols, according to the university.

Ice hockey is set to resume workouts this week while the other programs are scheduled to resume starting the week of August 3. It's unknown at this time what the most recent test results provided, but Michigan released testing results for July 20 and 21 where 94 student athletes, coaches and staff were tested.

From those 94 COVID-19 tests, four produced positive tests. At that point in the university's testing, 559 total student-athletes had been tested, producing 12 positive tests.

Michigan's decision to pause these four sports comes four days after Michigan State announced it was instructing all members of its football team to self-isolate or quarantine for 14 days. The Spartans had a second staff member and one student-athlete test positive and decided to take precautionary measures based on individuals coming in close contact with another individual who tests positive.