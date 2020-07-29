Athletic director Greg Byrne says the University of Alabama has taken cost-cutting measures for each department and sport with the coronavirus threatening fall sports.

In a letter to fans posted Wednesday on the Crimson Tide's website, Byrne said the athletic department placed a freeze on hiring for non-coaching jobs because of potential revenue shortfalls during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The SEC has yet to announc plans for fall sports, including football, which could ultimately mean a limited number of fans at Bryant-Denny Stadium. AP Photo/David J. Phillip

He said Alabama also is finding ways to save on energy and facility operating costs and is reviewing other steps. The Southeastern Conference hasn't announced plans for fall sports, including football, which could ultimately mean a limited number of fans at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

"Under normal operations, a large percentage of our annual budget comes directly from ticket sales and TIDE PRIDE memberships," Byrne said, referring to Alabama's ticket priority program.

"In the event we have to adopt a modified seating model at Bryant-Denny Stadium, this number will be impacted significantly. While we don't yet know the effects on individual ticketholders, we do know that we will need your continued and generous support."