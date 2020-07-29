Penn State reported eight positive coronavirus tests on Wednesday.

The athletic department conducted a total of 466 tests of student-athletes as of July 24, and there are still 66 results pending.

The tests were for student-athletes only, not staff, and across all sports, according to a school spokesperson.

The university did not pause any workouts, but individuals who tested positive have been put into isolation for 14 days and will be retested at that point. The school also said contact tracing procedures have been implemented, including quarantine and testing for anyone who might have been exposed, even if asymptomatic.

"We expect our student-athletes to follow CDC guidelines for limiting the spread of COVID-19," the school's release read, "including wearing masks, practicing social distancing, washing their hands regularly and not gathering in large groups."