The Big West Conference is postponing all fall sports through the end of the calendar year.

The conference's board of directors said that men's and women's cross country, men's and women's soccer and women's volleyball will be postponed as well as the fall schedules for men's and women's golf along with men's and women's tennis.

The conference will determine later if conducting fall sports in the spring would be feasible. The decision does not impact basketball, which is scheduled to begin on Nov. 10.

The Division I conference has 11 members, with all but one based in California.