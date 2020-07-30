Arizona will resume team activities next week and bring freshmen to campus beginning Monday as part of a phased return of its athletic programs, the school announced Wednesday.

In late June, Arizona paused its plan to return athletes for team activities, citing a rising number of COVID-19 cases in Pima County and the coronavirus pandemic's impact on the local healthcare system. Arizona on Wednesday said it has not recorded any positive coronavirus tests in the past two weeks.

The team had three positive tests among 83 athletes in its previous testing, announced July 17. None of Arizona's 28 staff members assisting with voluntary team activities have tested positive for COVID-19.

University president Robert Robbins announced last week that campus will be open for classes this fall.