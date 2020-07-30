Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott has fully recovered from the coronavirus and is out of quarantine, a school spokesperson told ESPN on Wednesday.

"He is grateful for all the support and warm wishes he received," said Andrew Walker, the Pac-12 vice president for public affairs and head of communications.

Earlier this month, the Pac-12 released a statement saying Scott, 55, had experienced mild flu-like symptoms and was tested for COVID-19 as a precaution. He had self-quarantined at the direction of his doctor and continued to work remotely.

On the day the league announced that Scott tested positive for the virus, the Pac-12 also announced its decision to move to a conference-only schedule. The league is expected to release the details of that schedule on Friday following a meeting of conference CEOs.