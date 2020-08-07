The NCAA Division II South Atlantic Conference is postponing its fall sports schedule until the spring of 2021 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The league said its impacted sports are men's and women's cross country, men's and women's soccer, field hockey and volleyball.

Conference officials announced the decision Friday. The group had previously chosen to delay fall competition until Sept. 26, but said that due to the continuing threat of the virus, it was imperative for the health of athletes, coaches, fans and campus communities to delay things even further.

The league is made up of 13 schools in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.