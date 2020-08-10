College of Charleston pulls plug on all fall sports

The College of Charleston is suspending all sports competition for the fall because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The South Carolina school, a member of the Division I Colonial Athletic Association, said Monday the move would affect full-time fall sports like men's and women's soccer, men's and women's cross-country and volleyball. It also would affect teams with year-round schedules like men's and women's golf, men's and women's tennis, equestrian and sailing. Those teams would not compete during the fall.

The school said all athletes would continue training in anticipation of spring competition. Its winter and spring sports teams are still on track to compete when those seasons are scheduled.

Charleston athletic director Matt Roberts said the school suspended fall sports for the safety and well-being of its athletes, coaches and staffers.