The Big South Conference became the latest FCS football league to postpone its fall sports seasons on Wednesday, with the intent of playing in the spring, leaving three of the 13 FCS conferences with plans to play football and other sports this fall.

The Ohio Valley Conference, Southern Conference and Southland Conference are the remaining FCS leagues that haven't postponed or canceled their seasons. Southern Conference athletic directors are scheduled to meet Wednesday, and its university presidents Thursday.

The Big South said its football-playing schools voted to play up to four non-conference games this fall at each institution's discretion.

The Big South said its decision also affects men's and women's cross country, men's and women's soccer and volleyball. Fall competitions in men's and women's golf and men's and women's tennis, and out-of-season games in spring sports have also been suspended.

"We are all broken-hearted that we will not be able to provide competitive opportunities for Big South student-athletes this fall," Big South commissioner Kyle Kallander said in a statement. "However, the path forward must protect the health and safety of our student-athletes, and some of the current trends and unknowns with COVID-19 have made that a huge challenge. Our intention is to shift these fall seasons to the spring as we would like nothing more than to crown Big South champions in all 19 of our sports this year."