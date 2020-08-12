The Big East on Wednesday joined the growing list of conferences not playing sports in the fall.

The conference announced that men's and women's soccer, men's and women's cross country, volleyball and field hockey won't be contested because of concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

Georgetown is the defending national champions in men's soccer.

Teams will be allowed to practice and hold team activities that are consistent with campus policies.

Men's and women's basketball are not affected at this time and will be evaluated at a later point.