WAC suspends competition through end of 2020

The Western Athletic Conference joined a growing number of its peers and has suspended fall sports competition until at least the end of the calendar year.

Men's and women's basketball, along with men's swimming and diving, will be postponed through the end of October, "pending Board discussion on winter athletics competition," the conference announced.

"It obviously was a difficult decision, and not one made lightly," WAC Commissioner Jeff Hurd said in a statement. "But it was one made after extensive discussion and consideration of all relevant factors as well as input from conference administrators and the Medical Advisory Committee. The health and safety of our student-athletes, the many others associated with our athletics programs and all those in our campus environments always will be the highest priority."

The decision on fall sports will impact men's and women's soccer, men's and women's cross country and volleyball. Men's and women's tennis, men's and women's golf, baseball and softball will also not be permitted to begin competition until Jan. 1.