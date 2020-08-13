The Horizon League has joined the list of conferences postponing all fall sports competition due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision impacts men's and women's cross country, men's and women's soccer, and volleyball. It also impacts women's golf, baseball, softball, men's and women's tennis, spring sports that also have preseason competitions in the fall.

The Horizon League's board of directors and council will decide later whether fall sports competition can take place in the spring instead. Individual league members will make decisions on training, practice and recruiting in accordance with NCAA regulations, as well as state and local guidelines.