In a memo emailed to students and faculty Wednesday, the University of Mississippi said 13 athletes and one employee tested positive for the coronavirus, constituting an outbreak according to the Mississippi State Department of Health's guidelines.

Of the 13 athletes testing positive, according to the memo, 11 were from the same sports team. A source at Ole Miss told ESPN that the 11 testing positive were not from the Rebels' football team.

The memo stated that the positive tests came as a result of a mass screening for athletes returning to campus. Students at Ole Miss began returning to campus last weekend, and the Rebels started football practice on Monday.

Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin said Monday during his news conference that he would lean on the medical staff before any decision was made to suspend practice.

"We like where we're at. We'll just go day by day. ... But we're moving forward. I just listen [to the medical staff]. That's not my expertise," Kiffin said.