The American Athletic Conference will postpone the majority of its fall sports until the spring but plans to move forward with football in the fall, it announced Tuesday.

The decision affects men's and women's soccer and women's volleyball, and it could include cross-country, "pending further NCAA clarification."

"We remain committed to providing our student-athletes a quality experience and competing at the highest level of intercollegiate athletics," AAC commissioner Mike Aresco said in a statement. "We were prepared to conduct competition in the fall in men's and women's soccer and women's volleyball, but moving to the spring was in the best interest of our student-athletes as it will align our schedules to allow our teams to compete for national championships."

The conference made the announcement in the wake of the NCAA Division I board of directors' decision to move fall championships to the spring, due to health and safety concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic. It will release a revised schedule for the affected sports at a later date.

Conference USA made a similar announcement last week.