North Carolina State has allowed 12 programs to resume workouts after the school paused all athletics activities earlier this week, but football remains on hold for now.

In a statement Friday, athletics director Boo Corrigan said the school plans for another round of testing for the football program and will make a decision on next steps with "additional information available to us."

The school has had to postpone its Sept. 12 game against Virginia Tech for two weeks because of a cluster of cases among NC State athletes.

Corrigan said the decision to resume activities for some sports came after the school tested every team since Monday's pause.

Athletics spokesman Fred Demarest said the programs cleared to continue activities were: men's and women's basketball, men's and women's soccer, men's and women's cross country, volleyball, baseball, softball, gymnastics, wrestling and rifle.

In addition to football, the programs still on hold are: men's and women's golf, men's and women's swimming and diving; men's and women's tennis; and men's and women's track and field.