The NC State women's soccer team will not compete in the fall, the school announced Monday.

In a statement posted on social media, NC State said it made the decision "in the best interest of the safety of its student athletes," citing a depleted roster -- the combination of injuries and players who have yet to return to Raleigh, North Carolina, for the season.

NC State said it would put its focus on 2021 and the possibility of playing in the spring. The Wolfpack are the first ACC women's soccer program to opt out of the fall season during the coronavirus pandemic.

The NCAA moved all fall sports championships to the spring, but the ACC still plans to play its fall Olympic sports season.

Women's soccer will play a conference schedule that meets the NCAA minimum amount of games (six). Schools have the option of playing more games, at their own discretion. The ACC still plans on holding a women's soccer championship, with the top four teams in the standings, on Nov. 6 in Cary, North Carolina. All teams will follow the ACC's health and safety protocols, including testing three times per week.