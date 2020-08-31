Iowa is pausing workouts for all athletics teams until after Labor Day weekend following a spike in positive COVID-19 tests.

The school reported 93 positive tests out of 815 administered last week, a positivity rate of 11.4%. Iowa has had 176 total positive tests among athletes, coaches and staff since starting testing in late May. The school has conducted 2,737 total tests.

"Due to the recent increase in cases in the community, we have made the decision to pause voluntary and mandatory workouts until after Labor Day," Dr. Andrew Peterson, Iowa's head team physician, said in a prepared statement. "We remain confident in our overall process, including testing, contact tracing and daily health screening."

The university on Friday reported 500 student cases of COVID-19, bringing its total to 607 since Aug. 23. Both Iowa City and Ames, home to Iowa State, have seen significant increases since students returned to campus for classes.

The Big Ten postponed its fall sports season Aug. 11. Iowa on Aug. 21 announced it was eliminating four athletics programs: men's gymnastics, men's tennis and men's and women's swimming and diving.