North Carolina State will open the football and other fall sports seasons with no fans in attendance for home competitions in September.

The school announced the decision Monday, which came as it was resuming football workouts after a weeklong pause on all athletics activities due to a coronavirus cluster. The plan is to be re-evaluated for October at a later date.

The football program had to postpone its season-opening game against Virginia Tech for two weeks to Sept. 26. That made the Sept. 19 home game against Wake Forest the new opening date, though the school said tailgating will not be permitted.

Other sports affected by the decision include men's soccer, volleyball and cross country.