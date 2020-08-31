The University of Kansas announced Monday that it will begin its fall sports season without fans upon the recommendation of its pandemic medical advisory team.

That includes the Jayhawks' football season-opener against Coastal Carolina on Sept. 12, along with volleyball, soccer and cross country contests.

The prohibition of fans includes tailgating for football at Memorial Stadium and games at the Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena, Rock Chalk Park and Rim Rock Farm through September.

The school plans to revisit the situation before its football game against Oklahoma State on Oct. 3.

Kansas Chancellor Doug Girod said "this is the right decision for our community at this time."