The Pac-12 will soon be able to provide its student-athletes with daily coronavirus testing after entering into a deal with Quidel Corporation, a manufacturer of FDA-approved rapid tests for a number of medical conditions.

Quidel's Sofia 2 testing machine is expected to be available on each Pac-12 campus by the end of this month, but it is unclear how the capability will impact the conference's return-to-play timeline. Last month, the conference announced it was postponing all competitive sports until at least Jan. 1, 2021, citing the need for "rapid point of care tests" as part of its decision.

"This is a major step toward the safe resumption of Pac-12 sport competitions," Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott said Thursday in a statement. "The availability of a reliable test that can be administered daily, with almost immediate results, addresses one of the key concerns that was expressed by our medical advisory committee, as well as by student-athletes, coaches and others."

Scott said the partnership with Quidel would provide research data "that will benefit our members' communities."

The Pac-12 said the testing program will be important to research efforts by the conference's Student-Athlete Health and Well-Being Initiative, which has been advising the conference on issues related to the coronavirus pandemic.