Maryland has suspended all athletic training activities after 46 of its student-athletes across 10 teams tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week, the school announced Thursday.

On Monday and Tuesday, Maryland conducted on-campus screening of 501 student-athletes at the University Health Center. The 46 who tested positive will be tested again Tuesday, and activities won't resume until those results have been received.

"As we experience an unprecedented year in college athletics and across the entire country due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we continue to keep the health, safety and welfare of our student-athletes and staff first and foremost," athletic director Damon Evans said in a statement. "The most recent testing results have revealed an uptick in positive tests among Maryland student-athletes. Out of an abundance of caution, we are temporarily pausing all workouts for our programs. We continue to educate our student-athletes and staff about best practices and protocols to be safe this time. We look forward to when our student-athletes can safely return to workouts and then restart their seasons."

The Big Ten, of which Maryland is a member, postponed all of its fall sports on Aug. 11 and has yet to announce a timetable for when they may be rescheduled to begin.

Maryland has conducted a total of 2,191 tests across its athletics programs, according to the school, with 63 total positive results. According to the release, Maryland worked with state, county and university health officials to develop appropriate protocols in the event of positive test results, including education, contact identification and tracing, and self-isolation.