Indiana has halted all voluntary workouts indefinitely for its men's basketball, field hockey, men's soccer and wrestling teams after 14 participants tested positive for the coronavirus this week.

The Hoosiers did not identify which teams recorded the positive tests. The football team, like other Big Ten programs, is not playing this fall. Indiana said 63 positives have been reported from more than 1,400 tests of athletes, coaches and staff since June 8.

"Our athletic program is following strict protocols during these unprecedented times and we strongly support our medical staff as we try and mitigate this issue," men's basketball coach Archie Miller said.