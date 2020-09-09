Penn State has paused team activities indefinitely for several programs after 48 student-athletes tested positive, the school announced Wednesday.

Penn State tested 920 students between Aug. 31-Sept. 4, and the 5% positivity rate prompted the program to enact its established COVID-19 protocols.

PSU did not specify which sports have reported positive tests to help protect the privacy of its athletes.

"Based on these results and out of an abundance of caution, Penn State Athletics has paused team activities for several programs and initiated standard isolation and precautionary quarantine," the statements said. "Contact tracing is being performed and there is no evidence to suggest COVID-19 was transmitted during practice or training activities."

Penn State has been testing its student-athletes, coaches and athletics staff at least once a week, according to a school spokesperson. Individuals with a positive test have been assigned to isolation for 14 days and will then be retested.

The school said it has also implemented contact tracing procedures, which include quarantine and testing for anyone who might have come into close contact with positive individuals, even if asymptomatic.

"We expect our student-athletes and staff to follow University requirements and guidelines for limiting the spread of COVID-19," the statement read, "including wearing masks, practicing social distancing, washing their hands regularly and not gathering in large groups."