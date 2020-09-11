The Big 12 has joined into a partnership with Virtual Care for Families for rapid antigen testing the day before competition, the league announced Friday.

The testing program will use Quidel Rapid Antigen tests, which allow for 15-minute results and batch testing capabilities.

"Partnering with Virtual Care for Families provides a turn-key solution to antigen testing and ensures consistent, Conference-wide protocols," Big 12 executive associate commissioner Edward Stewart said in a statement.

The Big 12 testing protocols call for three tests per week. Each program is responsible for conducting the additional weekly tests.

Earlier this month, the Pac-12 announced a deal with Quidel to allow for daily coronavirus testing. Quidel's Sofia 2 testing machine is expected to be available on each Pac-12 campus by the end of this month.